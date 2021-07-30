Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

German software giant SAP is onboarding two of its finance and data management solutions to IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

Big Blue has been working hard to accelerate cloud adoption within the financial services industry, promising built-in security and compliance controls that help companies reduce risk and regulatory barriers.

IBM Cloud for Financial Services offers a secured, purpose-built environment for financial services institutions to transact with an ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners and fintechs. Now, clients can use the service to access SAP's finance and data management technologies.

"As we continue to add partners, such as SAP, to our growing ecosystem, we're one step closer to driving a true change in cloud adoption for the industry to ultimately help reduce risk throughout the supply chain," says Joel Spieth, GM, IBM Cloud for Industries.

Meanwhile, India's HCL Technologies has signed on as a launch partner for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, which like IBM's offering promises to bring together multilayered security and comprehensive compliance

Bill Borden, corporate VP, worldwide financial services, Microsoft, says: “Banking customers working with HCL’s deep expertise in retail banking can take advantage of a tailored cloud solution built on Microsoft’s trusted platform with robust security and compliance to speed time to value while unlocking innovation for sustainable growth.”

