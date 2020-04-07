Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
IBM hires BoA CTO Boville to lead cloud biz

IBM has hired former Bank of America chief technology officer Howard Boville as head of its cloud business.

Boville replaces Arvind Krishna, who was promoted to chief executive earlier this year, taking over from Ginni Rometty.

Boville spent nearly eight years at BoA, where he was responsible for designing, building and running the bank's cloud services.

Last year, Big Blue launched a public cloud platform designed specifically to meet bank requirements for regulatory compliance, security and resiliency and brought BoA onboard as its first client.

IBM has also appointed Paul Cormier as the new CEO of Red Hat, which it acquired in 2018 for $34 billion. Red Hat's previous boss, Jim Whitehurst, becomes IBM president.

