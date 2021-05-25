Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Affirm B2B BNPL spinoff Resolve lands $60 million in funding

Affirm B2B BNPL spinoff Resolve lands $60 million in funding

Resolve, a buy now, pay later billing company spun out of Affirm, has raised $60 million in funding.

Launched in 2019, Resolve is enjoying strong demand demand for B2B buy now, pay later billing for business purchases as the pandemic forces more commerce transactions online.

Resolve removes the complexity and risk of offering extended payment terms, enabling hassle-free customer billing and deferred payments over 30-, 60-, or 90-day net terms. Buyers pay no interest or fees if accounts are repaid within the agreed-upon terms. Merchants receive full payment, less fees, as soon as an order is placed.

Resolve’s credit billing platform integrates with other financial systems, collecting data on past payment histories for credit decisioning, automating the chasing and reconciliation of invoice payments, and handling vendor bill payment.

“Digital and e-commerce transformation is coming for B2B payments. Growing companies must balance heightened demand for deferring payments from their business customers with their own limited capacities to satisfy that demand,” says Chris Tsai, Resolve’s CEO. “WThis round of equity and asset funding will scale our ability to embed credit billing so these businesses can unlock sales growth and cash flow while minimizing risk and effort.”

Investors in Resolve include Initialized Capital, KSD Capital, Haystack VC, Commerce Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, and Affirm.

