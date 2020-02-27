Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England European Central Bank (ECB)

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Carney, Lagarde press climate imperative for financial markets

Carney, Lagarde press climate imperative for financial markets

With the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) hovering into view, banks have been warned that they will have to adjust their reporting, risk management and business models to take into account the devastating impact of global warming on the economy and financial markets.

The warning comes as the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, launched the ‘COP26 Private Finance Agenda’ at the Guildhall, London.

The Agenda stresses that to achieve net zero, every company, bank, insurer and investor will need to adjust their business models for a low carbon world, putting in place the right framework for reporting, risk management and returns.

Carney says that financial markets are uniquely placed to help support the transition required by amplifying changes in attitudes, consumer preferences and climate policy.

"Given the scale of the climate challenge and the rising expectations of our citizens, 2020 must be a year of climate action where everybody’s in, and that includes the world’s leading financial centre," he says. "To identify the largest opportunities and to manage the associated risks, disclosures of climate risk must become comprehensive, climate risk management must be transformed, and investing for a net-zero world must go mainstream.”

Recent analysis of the 12 largest banks and 14 largest insurers in the euro area shows that a majority disclose the impact of their business travel, commuting and other energy usage. Yet most of their exposure to climate-related risk is likely to stem from their financial activities. Only five out of the 26 partially disclose the impact of their financial assets, and none of them provide full disclosure.

In a speech to mark the launch of the agenda, ECB chief Christine Lagarde says that the Eurosystem is now reviewing the extent to which climate-related risks are understood and priced by the market and is paying close attention to how credit-rating agencies incorporate such risks into their assessments of creditworthiness.

"We will continue to evaluate the implications for our own management of risk, in particular through our collateral framework," she says. "ECB Banking Supervision is assessing banks’ approaches to climate risks and developing supervisory expectations on those risks."

Preparatory work is also under way for a macroprudential stress test to assess climate-related risks, with the first results expected by the end of the year. The stress test framework aims to assess how climate-related risks propagate through the real economy and the financial system.

Separately, the high-level Basel Committee on Banking Supervision recently established a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Risks.

Deliverables include:
  • A set of analytical reports on climate-related financial risks, including a literature review, and reports on the transmission channels of such risks to the banking system and on measurement methodologies.
  • The development of effective supervisory practices to mitigate climate-related financial risks.
The Committee also reviewed a stocktake of members' current initiatives in this area. A summary will be published in March.

Finextra Research and ResponsibleRisk will be focusing on sustainable finance in investment and asset management at the second SustainableFinance.Live Co-Creation Workshop in March 2020.

Register your interest for the event, where you will be able to discuss the demand for sustainability, the challenges that lie ahead for sustainable investment and how firms across financial services and technology can achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Related Companies

Bank of England European Central Bank (ECB)

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Comments: (1)

Mark Sibthorpe
Mark Sibthorpe - msba - Pointe-Claire 27 February, 2020, 16:49Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Yawn! go away Carnerey and take your globalists climate alarmists with you please.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud, [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Acco[eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Trending Stories

Related News
How to use technology to solve climate change and cloud waste
/sustainable

How to use technology to solve climate change and cloud waste

Standard Chartered and Imperial College partner to tackle climate change
/sustainable

Standard Chartered and Imperial College partner to tackle climate change

Triodos Bank CEO: 'Bankers should be eco-warriors'

31 Jan

Can financial markets drive sustainability? Not with CAT bonds

30 Jan

BlackRock recommends a common language for sustainable investing

28 Jan

Bank of England to model climate risks to financial firms

18 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies