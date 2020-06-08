Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking Wholesale banking Sustainable

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MAS to host $1.25 million Covid-19 and green finance challenge

MAS to host $1.25 million Covid-19 and green finance challenge

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has launched a $1.75 million global fintech challenge in search of solutions that can help financial institutions grapple with the existential threats posed by Covid-19 and climate change.

The Singapore central bank says the aim of the challenge is to help financial institutions adapt effectively to the new operating environment precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as apply fintech capabilities to spur the development of green finance in Asia and globally.

The competition, comprising the revamped MAS FinTech Awards and the MAS Global FinTech Hackcelerator, will be hosted entirely on MAS' sandbox-based innovation platform API Exchange (Apix).

For the FinTech Awards programme, MAS is looking for up to twelve projects, which will each receive a cut of the $1.2 million prize pot.

The Global FinTech Hackcelerator will comprise up to 20 finalists from fintech competitions organised by international partners, including the Saudi G20 Presidency, the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub, Women’s World Banking, and the United Nations Capital Development Fund. Each participant will receive a $20,000 stipend to to strengthen their proposals and to develop customised prototypes on Apix.

Up to three winners will be selected on a Demo Day to be staged at the Singapore FinTech Festival, with each receiving $50,000 in prize money

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of MAS, says: “The unique challenges posed by the health, economic, and climate crises which we are facing will inspire bold innovations and solutions. We strongly encourage all innovators to take part in this global competition and showcase their solutions to the world.”

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking Wholesale banking Sustainable

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
MAS and AMTD set up S$6 million 'FinTech Solidarity Grant'
/startups

MAS and AMTD set up S$6 million 'FinTech Solidarity Grant'

Singapore central bank backs Tradeteq quantum credit scoring project
/wholesale

Singapore central bank backs Tradeteq quantum credit scoring project

MAS rolls out $125 million Covid-19 support package for banks and fintechs

08 Apr

Trending

  1. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  4. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

  5. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA