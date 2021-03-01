Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoCardless Starling Bank Revolut Onfido Wise

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintechs join UK &#39;Tech Zero&#39; climate taskforce

Fintechs join UK 'Tech Zero' climate taskforce

Revolut, Starling and Wise are among a host of UK fintechs to join a new 'Tech Zero' taskforce to tackle climate change.

Led by green energy supplier Bulb, the taskforce has set itself the aim of accelerating the UK government's plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Fintechs GoCardless, Moneysupermarket Group and Onfido have joined as founding members of the taskforce, which is backed by Tech Nation and the UK's Net Zero business champion, Andrew Griffith MP.

The group says it plans to set "ambitious, but achievable" emission targets and to help the UK become the top destination for green investment while also helping consumers make greener choices.

While the taskforce has only 15 founder members, it has set itself a target of bringing at least 1000 British tech firms onboard ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Conference later this year.

Related Companies

GoCardless Starling Bank Revolut Onfido Wise

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation, [Webinar] Hyp[Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
F10 and New Energy Nexus unite to nurture green fintech
/sustainable

F10 and New Energy Nexus unite to nurture green fintech

European Central Bank sets up climate change centre
/sustainable

European Central Bank sets up climate change centre

Establishing and defining climate fintech as an industry in its own right

11 Dec 2020

Sibos 2020: Defining sustainable finance and ESG, beyond climate action and the environment

08 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  3. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  4. NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

  5. SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?