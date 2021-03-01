Fintechs join UK 'Tech Zero' climate taskforce

Revolut, Starling and Wise are among a host of UK fintechs to join a new 'Tech Zero' taskforce to tackle climate change.

Led by green energy supplier Bulb, the taskforce has set itself the aim of accelerating the UK government's plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.



Fintechs GoCardless, Moneysupermarket Group and Onfido have joined as founding members of the taskforce, which is backed by Tech Nation and the UK's Net Zero business champion, Andrew Griffith MP.



The group says it plans to set "ambitious, but achievable" emission targets and to help the UK become the top destination for green investment while also helping consumers make greener choices.



While the taskforce has only 15 founder members, it has set itself a target of bringing at least 1000 British tech firms onboard ahead of the COP26 UN Climate Conference later this year.