Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets People Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA to strengthen headcount with new offices in Leeds, Belfast and Cardiff

FCA to strengthen headcount with new offices in Leeds, Belfast and Cardiff

The Financial Conduct Authority is seeking to extend its influence across the whole of the UK, opening an office in Leeds with at least 100 staff recruited in the first phase and doubling its headcount in Edinburgh to over 200 in the next two years.

The commitment comes as part of the regulator's new Business Plan for 2021/22.

At present the FCA has offices in London and Edinburgh. Alongside the new hires in Leeds and Scotland, the FCA will also establish a presence in Belfast and Cardiff for the first time by the end of the year.

The Business Plan sets out the key areas of focus for the FCA in the coming year.

In consumer markets, priorities include strengthening rules on financial promotions to protect consumers in relation to investments, and progressing proposals for a new Consumer Duty to raise standards in firms’ treatment of consumers.

The regulator says it will spend £120 million on its data trolling capabilities over the next three years with the aim of being more proactive and acting faster to root out abuses.

Ceo Nikhil Rathi says: “Over the next 18 months you will continue to see an FCA that looks and feels even more different. One that operates differently, partners differently, and communicates differently.

“There is a lot of work to do. And I am confident that we have the right strategy, the right people and the right ambition to do it.”

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets People Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Identity Verification's integral position in evolving Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market[Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Trending

Related News
FCA warns retail banks over AML failings
/regulation

FCA warns retail banks over AML failings

Tony Craddock: FCA’s ‘Dear CEO letter likely to destabilise the e-money sector’
/regulation

Tony Craddock: FCA’s ‘Dear CEO letter likely to destabilise the e-money sector’

FCA appoint ESG director and CIO

21 Apr

FCA to introduce 'regulatory nursery' for newly-licenced firms

20 Apr

MPs slam Action Fraud, FCA and tech giants over pension scams

29 Mar

FCA seeks technology director to drive digital transformation programme

13 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. Google plans fintech move in Japan

  3. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

  4. Over half the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025, says Boku study

  5. Embedded finance startup Weavr raises &#163;7m

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud