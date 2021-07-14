Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA warns retail banks over AML failings

FCA warns retail banks over AML failings

The UK's retail banks have been issued a warning by the Financial Conduct Authority about weaknesses surrounding their financial crime controls.

Following an assessment of retail banks' financial crime systems and controls, the FCA wrote to industry chiefs that "we are disappointed to continue to identify, across some firms, several common weaknesses".

Among the areas of concern are governance and oversight, risk assessments, due diligence, transaction monitoring, and suspicious activity reporting.

The regulator tells banks to complete a "gap analysis" by September against the common weaknesses identified and then take "prompt and reasonable" steps to close these.

The FCA is likely to ask firms to demonstrate the steps they have taken and will consider regulatory intervention if it decides the action is inadequate.

Wayne Johnson, CEO, Encompass Corporation, says: "Retail banking is a high-risk sector for illicit financial crime activity, particularly in today’s climate, where the increase in both online banking and remote working has made money laundering even harder to detect.

“The banks, therefore, must work proactively and collaboratively with the FCA and other regulatory bodies to ensure they are onboarding customers, reporting information and complying accurately with current existing regulations and industry recommendations."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Trending

Related News
Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering
/crime

Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

UK banks commit £6.5 million to tighten money laundering controls

UK banks commit £6.5 million to tighten money laundering controls

Trending

  1. Google plans fintech move in Japan

  2. Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at &#163;8bn

  3. AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

  4. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

  5. Over half the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025, says Boku study

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud