FCA appoint ESG director and CIO

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has appointed Sacha Sadan director of environment, social and governance (ESG) and Ian Alderton as chief information officer and Ian Phoenix as director, intelligence and digital.

Sadan, who joins from Legal and Genal Investment Management, is charged with developing and advocating for the FCA’s approach to sustainable finance domestically and internationally.

Last month, the regulator was asked to “have regard to the government’s commitment to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050,” in its letter of recommendations from the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Alderton, who takes on the CIO permanently having joined on a temporary basis in January, will lead efforts to make the watchdog more data-led in its effort to regulate the 60,000 firms under its remit.

Phoenix, will lead the enhancement of the FCA’s intelligence and surveillance capabilities, as well as lead digital work to disrupt harmful online activity.

