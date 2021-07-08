Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Google plans fintech move in Japan

Google plans fintech move in Japan

Big tech firm Google is reported to be planning a push into Japan's financial services market

According to Nikkei, Google is in talks to acquire Tokyo-based cashless payment provider pring in a deal that could enable Google to offer financial services of its own rather than  being reliant on partner banks and credit card companies.

Pring is currently owned by Mizuho Bank and a number of investors and Google is reportedly set to pay between $180m and $270m for all of the company's shares. 

The cashless payment market in Japan is in a relatively immature state compared to other countries where there has been wider adoption of alternative payment methods. Japan's share of cashless payment in retail transactions was just under 30% in 2020, compared with 70-90% in South Korea and China.

While the smartphone operated service Google Pay is present in Japan, it is reliant on parterning with credit card and pre-paid card providers to offer financial services. 

Pring currently provides payments, cash transfers, and withdrawals via smartphones and computers to its clients. It also has over 400 corporate customers who use the service to make small payments to other business owners or offer reimbursements to customers. 

Through the acquisition, Google may look to use pring's existing network to offer financial services of its own, such as payments and transfers, some time in 2022, reports Nikkei. 




