Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

Google Pay users in the US can now send money to India and Singapore thanks to integrations with Western Union and Wise.

Remittances are big business, with people around the world sending nearly $700 billion every year to friends and family in their home countries.



Americans can now search the Google Pay user they want to send money to, tap Pay, and select either Western Union or Wise before following some quick steps.



Western Union is offering unlimited free transfers until 16 June when sending money with Google Pay, and Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.



Although the service begins with India and Singapore, by the end of the year, US Google Pay users will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise.