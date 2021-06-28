Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mox issues dual-purpose debit/credit card

Hong Kong virtual bank Mox hass introduced a new feature for its all-in-one numberless card that enables users to 'Flip' between debit and credit spending.

Users can link the card to the Mox app and then click on the 'Flip' functionality to switch their spending between their debit and credit accounts.

Deniz Güven, CEO of Mox, says: “When we launched Mox Credit, some customers told us they hope to enjoy the flexibility and choice of flipping between debit and credit spending on the Mox Card. Working closely with Mastercard, we now help our customers further unlock the potential of the Mox Card, enabling them to easily spend on debit or credit.”

Standard Chartered-owned Mox has currently amassed 130,00 customers since launch in September last year.

Released in April, the Mox Card has been used close to four million times.

