Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank MOX

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Standard Chartered backed Mox goes live in Hong Kong

Standard Chartered backed Mox goes live in Hong Kong

Standard Chartered-supported Hong Kong virtual bank Mox is opening its app to selected external customers following its brand launch last month.

The aim of this external pilot is to gather feedback from customers and prepare Mox for a launch to the broader public later this year.

Deniz Güven, CEO of Mox, says: “This external pilot is a critical step for selected external customers to use Mox, share their feedback with us and help us to refine our services.”

The app-based bank follows the traditional challenger model, with instant remote onboarding and goal-oriented spending and shopping calculators. MOX is also going live with tap-to-activate numberless bank cards for high street spending and ATM withdrawals.

Mox is one of eight virtual banks licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last year to encourage fintech innovation and boost competition in the territory's banking sector. Last week saw the initiation of pilot trials for Xiaomi and AMTD-backed Airstar Bank, joining ZhongAn Technologies' ZA, which opened in pilot mode in December.

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank MOX

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!, [Webinar] How to Re[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Trending Stories

Related News
Visa joins $11 million round in Hong Kong fintech Neat
/startups

Visa joins $11 million round in Hong Kong fintech Neat

Hong Kong virtual bank Airstar begins pilot trials
/startups

Hong Kong virtual bank Airstar begins pilot trials

Fiserv wins deal with Hong Kong virtual bank ZA

06 Feb

Hong Kong digital bank offers market beating 6% interest rate

13 Jan

Tandem set to open in Hong Kong

07 Nov 2019

WeLab becomes first homegrown player to get Hong Kong virtual banking license

12 Apr 2019

Hong Kong doles out first virtual banking licences

27 Mar 2019

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Head of Region (Sales), North America - Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

  3. Curve introduces numberless cards

  4. Banking industry sets out vision for EU payments market

  5. Starling Bank to issue spare debit card for trusted shoppers

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?