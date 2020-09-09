Hong Kong virtual bank Mox onboards first customers

Standard Chartered-supported Hong Kong virtual bank Mox has officially launched to the general public and started inviting pre-registrants who had earlier signed up on the waitlist to open an account.

The first 3000 prospective customers on the waitlist will be onboarded and rewarded with the delivery of a metal Mox card.



The remaining 17,000 waitlisted registrants will go through a phased signed up procedure.



"There are no strings attached, no deposit or spending requirements," states the bank. "All we ask for is for your patience while we produce the additional metal Mox Cards. The cards are produced overseas and deliveries have been affected by disruption to the global logistics chain."



Mox is one of eight virtual banks licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last year to encourage fintech innovation and boost competition in the territory's banking sector.



Operating on a core tech platform from Thought Machine, the app-based bank follows the traditional challenger model, with instant remote onboarding and goal-oriented spending and shopping calculators. Mox is also going live with tap-to-activate numberless bank cards for high street spending and ATM withdrawals.



The public launch follows an external pilot conducted in April with a select number of customers intended to gather feedback and refine the app.



