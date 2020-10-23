Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank MOX

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Hong Kong virtual bank Mox signs 35,000 customers in first month

Hong Kong virtual bank Mox signs 35,000 customers in first month

Standard Chartered-supported Hong Kong virtual bank Mox has signed up 35,00 customers within its first month of operation.

Mox is one of eight virtual banks licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last year to encourage fintech innovation and boost competition in the territory's banking sector.

Operating on a core tech platform from Thought Machine, the app-based bank follows the traditional challenger model, with instant remote onboarding and goal-oriented spending and shopping calculators.

Mox says the average deposit balance for new customers is HK$70,000+ per account and app logins are currently running at 20 times per month.

Just over half of customers have Mox in their digital wallets. Out of every 10 transactions, six are physical and four are online.

The neobank is also seeing strong take-up of its Goals account, with customers allocating savings targets to pay for things like tax, travel, insurance, and gadgets. So far, a whopping HK$7.4 billion has been notched up in collective goals.

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank MOX

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets, [New Impact St[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Trending

Related News
Hong Kong virtual bank Mox onboards first customers
/startups

Hong Kong virtual bank Mox onboards first customers

Standard Chartered backed Mox goes live in Hong Kong
/startups

Standard Chartered backed Mox goes live in Hong Kong

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020