Hong Kong virtual bank Mox signs 35,000 customers in first month

Standard Chartered-supported Hong Kong virtual bank Mox has signed up 35,00 customers within its first month of operation.

Mox is one of eight virtual banks licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last year to encourage fintech innovation and boost competition in the territory's banking sector.



Operating on a core tech platform from Thought Machine, the app-based bank follows the traditional challenger model, with instant remote onboarding and goal-oriented spending and shopping calculators.



Mox says the average deposit balance for new customers is HK$70,000+ per account and app logins are currently running at 20 times per month.



Just over half of customers have Mox in their digital wallets. Out of every 10 transactions, six are physical and four are online.



The neobank is also seeing strong take-up of its Goals account, with customers allocating savings targets to pay for things like tax, travel, insurance, and gadgets. So far, a whopping HK$7.4 billion has been notched up in collective goals.