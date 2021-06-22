Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Majority

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Majority raises $19m for migrant mobile banking platform

Majority raises $19m for migrant mobile banking platform

Majority is expanding its mobile banking service for migrants to all 50 US states after securing $19 million in seed funding.

The round was led by New York-based venture capital firm Valar Ventures with participation from Avid Ventures, Heartcore Capital and a group of Nordic fintech unicorn founders.

Majority was founded in 2019 as a mobile banking service for migrants and initially started operations in Texas and Florida, focused on the Nigerian and Cuban communities. Now, the service is available for residents in all US states with additional products for Mexicans, Cameroonians, Colombians, Ethiopians, Ghanaians and Kenyans.

For $5 per month, members in the US get access to a FDIC-insured account with early direct deposit and no overdraft fees, a Visa debit card with cashback and community discounts, no-fee remittances, at-cost international calling and the ability to send mobile credits.

The firm's offerings are not one-size-fits-all, instead tailored for specific communities depending on location, with advisors from members’ home countries available for in-person advice and consultations. Members also receive community support through local meet-up spaces, migrant resources and events.

The new funding will be used to support growth and make hundreds of hires in Texas, Georgia and Florida.

Magnus Larsson, CEO, Majority, says: "Since we are a company of immigrants for immigrants, we also look forward to hiring diverse talent that exists within the different immigrant communities we serve. This is more important now than ever given that many have been hit hard by the pandemic."

Related Companies

Majority

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Payments Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Trending

Related News
UN International Day of Family Remittances: 2020 beats forecasts
/inclusion

UN International Day of Family Remittances: 2020 beats forecasts

B9 raises $1.7m for fintech app targeting immigrants
/inclusion

B9 raises $1.7m for fintech app targeting immigrants

Rewire raises $30m to build out neobank for migrants

03 Mar

US neo bank Fair raises $20 million with a mission to address racial inequalities

11 Feb

Mobile banking service for US immigrants launches

29 May 2020

Nova Credit raises $50m to help immigrants access credit

13 Feb 2020

Remitly launches bank account for immigrants in the US

03 Feb 2020

Trending

  1. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  2. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  3. YES Bank launches musical logo

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future