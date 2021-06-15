Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
B9 raises $1.7m for fintech app targeting immigrants

B9 raises $1.7m for fintech app targeting immigrants

B9, a US startup building a financial app for immigrants that provides interest-free payroll advances, has raised $1.7 million in an ongoing pre-seed funding round.

B9 is designed to provide an alternative for millions of unbanked people, often first or second-generation immigrants, who are targeted by predatory lenders.

The firm is offering users no-interest (0% APR) pay advances of up to 15 days, a free virtual Visa debit card, and money transfer services within the US and around the world. Users pay a $4.99 monthly subscription.

CEO Sergei Terentyev, CEO, B9, says: "Immigrant communities and other marginalized groups are invisible to traditional banks.

"They are hardworking people who deserve a full service banking option that fits the way they earn and spend. The response to B9 has been overwhelming, with hundreds of thousands of people joining our waiting list and a 15% conversion rate.”

