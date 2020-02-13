Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credit Nova

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nova Credit raises $50m to help immigrants access credit

Nova Credit raises $50m to help immigrants access credit

Nova Credit, a US startup working to improve immigrant access to credit, has closed a $50 million Series B funding round led by Kleiner Perkins and joined by celebrities including U2 guitarist the Edge.

Canapi Ventures, Index Ventures, General Catalyst, Nyca Partners, Sound Ventures - founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary - and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez also joined the round.

Immigrants drive 55% of US population growth, a figure that is projected to grow to 80% by 2050. Nova Credit enables these newcomers to share international credit history from 11 countries - including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico and the UK - with banks, lenders and telcos.

The firm's Credit Passport technology translates foreign credit data into a US-equivalent score and report in a format familiar to American underwriters. The data is delivered in real time, enabling banks to get credit cards and loans to immigrants quickly.

The new funding will be used to expand Nova's global reach.

Misha Esipov, CEO, Nova Credit, says: "The world has become increasingly globalised, with people moving around the world at an accelerating rate, yet credit history has been trapped within national borders.

"Nova Credit is changing that by enabling millions of newcomers who have hard-earned credit abroad to access financial services more equally in the US."

Related Companies

Credit Nova

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Unlocking Revenue Through Digital Identity, [New Paper] Unlocking Revenue Through Digita[New Paper] Unlocking Revenue Through Digital Identity - Download Now!

Trending Stories

Related News
US regulators approve alternative data to assess creditworthiness

US regulators approve alternative data to assess creditworthiness

Petal raises $30m for credit card aimed at unbanked
/cards

Petal raises $30m for credit card aimed at unbanked

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies