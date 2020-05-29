Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mobile banking service for US immigrants launches

Mobile banking service for US immigrants launches

Welcome Technologies, an outfit that works to support immigrants to the US, has joined forces with Green Dot on a digital banking product.

Welcome Technologies is a for benefit corporation that has spent the last decade providing immigrants with health, education and legal support.

Now, working with Green Dot, it is introducing PODERcard, an account and Visa card that aims to help close the banking gap for immigrants. It will first be offered to the Hispanic community, where less than half of households are fully banked.

Branded under SABEResPODER — Welcome Technologies' flagship digital platform serving nearly two million active members - the account has a bilingual interface, access to a free ATM network, no monthly fees or minimums, and educational material.

Welcome Technologies is using Green Dot’s Banking-as-a-Service technology for the account.

"The PODERcard is more than just a debit card or mobile bank account - it's one of the first of many steps our users will take to secure a more financially stable future for themselves and their families," says Amir Hemmat, CEO, Welcome Technologies.

