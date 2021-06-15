Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mexican fintech Credijusto buys a bank

Mexican fintech Credijusto buys a bank

Lending platform Credijusto has become the first Mexican fintech to acquire a regulated bank, snapping up Banco Finterra for an undisclosed fee.

Although a first for Mexico, the deal reflects a global trend of fintech firms acquiring regulated banks to enable more diversified product offerings.

The acquisition also doubles the size of Credijusto's business at a time when Mexico is seeing strong demand for technology-enabled lending from its six million SMEs.

Founded in 2015, Credijusto boasts that its cutting-edge software design, innovative applications of data science, and advanced internal processes help offer better-priced products, faster delivery and superior customer experience.

The firm has a host of blue-chip financial backers, including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Point72 Ventures, Kaszek, QED Investors and John Mack.

David Poritz, co-CEO, Credijusto, says: "By combining our proprietary software and data science expertise with Finterra’s banking capabilities, we are building a next generation financial services business.

"Our acquisition will also enable a digital cross-border experience to the thousands of businesses engaged in commerce between the U.S. and Mexico, an opportunity that we see as a major driver of growth for Credijusto."

