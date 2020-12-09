Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Albo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Insurance Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mexican neobank albo raises $45m

Mexican neobank albo raises $45m

Mexican digital bank albo has raised $45 million in funding round to fuel its expansion into lending and insurance, according to TechCrunch.

Valar Ventures, Greyhound Capital, Mountain Nazca and Flourish Ventures joined the round for albo, which offers consumers a digital account and smart budgeting app alongside a prepaid Mastercard to receive, transfer, and spend their money.

The startup is looking to exploit new Mexican rules aimed at regulating the fintech sector and using digital banking services to boost financial inclusion in a country where around half the population does not have access to a bank account.

The firm has already claimed 500,000 customers - 40% of the Mexican digital banking market according to Apptopia data.

Now it is looking to follow in the footsteps of Brazilian giant Nubank and begin offering a wider range of products, including insurance and lending, says TechCrunch.

Related Companies

Albo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Financial inclusion

Keywords

Insurance Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Watch the webinar on-demand - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of CWatch the webinar on-demand - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Trending

Related News
Mexican digital bank Klar snags $15 million in funding
/startups

Mexican digital bank Klar snags $15 million in funding

Latin American open banking startup Belvo raises $10m
/devops

Latin American open banking startup Belvo raises $10m

Mexican neobank albo raises $19m

13 Dec 2019

Mexican neobank Albo raises $7.4 million

24 Jan 2019

Mexican Congress passes fintech bill

02 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  2. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  3. Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

  4. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  5. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020