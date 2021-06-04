Mexican payment gateway Prosa goes in the shop window

Mexican payments network Prosa is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Owned by a consortium of banks including Grupo Financiero Banorte and the local arms of HSBC and Banco Santander, Prosa provides the infrastructure that facilitates more than half the payments in Mexico.



It is also one of the largest payment processors in Latin America, completing around 4.7 billion transactions in 2020.



A sale process for Prosa run by an investment bank has been under way in recent weeks, with the company attracting interest from a number of large payments and financial technology firms, the source told Reuters.