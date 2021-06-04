Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Prosa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mexican payment gateway Prosa goes in the shop window

Mexican payment gateway Prosa goes in the shop window

Mexican payments network Prosa is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Owned by a consortium of banks including Grupo Financiero Banorte and the local arms of HSBC and Banco Santander, Prosa provides the infrastructure that facilitates more than half the payments in Mexico.

It is also one of the largest payment processors in Latin America, completing around 4.7 billion transactions in 2020.

A sale process for Prosa run by an investment bank has been under way in recent weeks, with the company attracting interest from a number of large payments and financial technology firms, the source told Reuters.

Related Companies

Prosa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?[Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Trending

Related News
Latin American open banking startup Belvo raises $43m
/devops

Latin American open banking startup Belvo raises $43m

DLocal bags $150 million in funding and recruits JPMorgan executive as COO
/payments

DLocal bags $150 million in funding and recruits JPMorgan executive as COO

Brazil's Nubank hits $25bn valuation

28 Jan

Mexican crypto exchange Bitso raises $62m to take on Brazil

09 Dec 2020

Mexican SMB lender Konfio lands $100 million in funding

05 Dec 2019

Innovation driving digital acceleration in Latin America

29 May 2019

Collaboration in financial services is key in Latin America

18 Jun 2018

Trending

  1. Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

  2. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

  3. Klarna app bug logged people into other users&#39; accounts

  4. HSBC and ING invest in BNPL firm Divido

  5. HSBC UK launches fraud awareness app for businesses

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud