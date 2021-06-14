Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
SocGen and Kyriba co-develop cloud-based treasury management system

Societe Generale has joined forces with Kyriba to develop a new cloud-based treasury management system.

The new platform will offer real-time monitoring of treasury positions and liqudity management, payment automation, improved fraud management and multi-bank and ERP connectivty.

As it is hosted in the cloud, the bank says the service will offer easier implementation and seamless updates. It will be available on SG Markets, the bank’s digital client portal for corporates and launched during the fourth quarter of 2021 starting with the French market.

Alexandre Maymat, head of global transaction and payment services at Societe Generale comments: “Treasury management is a key area of focus for companies and we believe it is essential to make this easier through simple, efficient and secure tools. This is even more important as we exit the current crisis and, depending on their size, some companies are poorly equipped in this area.”

