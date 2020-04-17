Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cryptocurrency Covid-19 Cloud

Keywords

Telecommuting/distance working
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SocGen chief innovation officer on the Covid-19 response

SocGen chief innovation officer on the Covid-19 response

Societe Generale is the latest bank to offer an insight into how it is coping during the Covid-19 lockdown, using technology to ensure remote workers are on top of their briefs and keeping their spirits up.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs CTO Atte Lahtiranta outlined the technical steps taken to adapt at breakneck speed to a world where the vast majority of its tens of thousands of employees have to work remotely.

Now, Societe Generale chief innovation officer Claire Calmejane has provided a more human-oriented take on how her team is adapting to the situation.

In a LinkedIn post, Calmejane sets out how after moving to remote working in a single day, the innovation unit, "following some initial glitches", found its "rhythm and our rituals".

Each day, she explains, begins with a short 'check-in', using collaborative tools to "create conversations". At 4:00pm there’s a 'Tea Time & Learn' session via videoconference to learn more about a topic. Once a week, the entire team logs on for a 'weekly stand-up' to review progress towards the long-term mission.

By ensuring regular contact, Calmejane writes that "despite the tense and sometimes anxiety-provoking context, I have seen that the team’s sense of humour is still intact".

As for the actual work, some projects have been prioritised and others mothballed during the lockdown. For example, an observatory was quickly set up to pull together information on new digital practices - among workers and customers.

On customer behaviour, mobile usage is "skyrocketing" and contactless payments are becoming the norm, trends that are likely to continue post-crisis as digital disruption that was already underway accelerates.

"It is too early to foresee the extent of the coming changes, but it is fair to presume that, with the surge in Cloud services, digital sovereignty and data security issues will remain at the very heart of people’s concerns for a long time to come. Interest in crypto-assets and virtual currencies could also intensify," writes Calmejane.

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cryptocurrency Covid-19 Cloud

Keywords

Telecommuting/distance working
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Covid-19: Goldman CTO says remote tech working 'flawlessly'
/covid-19

Covid-19: Goldman CTO says remote tech working 'flawlessly'

Calmejane quits Lloyds Bank to join SocGen

Calmejane quits Lloyds Bank to join SocGen

Trending

  1. Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

  2. Lloyds to provide free digital skills training and tablets for elderly customers

  3. Covid-19: Swift cancels Sibos

  4. Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

  5. Fold launches Visa card with bitcoin rewards

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?