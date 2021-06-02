Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs AutoRefi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs leads $45 million round in AutoRefi

Goldman Sachs leads $45 million round in AutoRefi

Goldman Sachs has led a $45 million funding round in auto finance specialist MotoRefi.

MotoRefi works directly with credit unions to enable consumers to refinance their auto loans, saving them an average of $100 a month on their car payments.

Goldman Sachs led the round, joined by new investor IA Capital and return investors Moderne Ventures, Accomplice, Link Ventures, Motley Fool Ventures, and CMFG Ventures.

Jade Mandel, vice president of GS Growth, says: "We're impressed with MotoRefi's rapid growth and innovative approach to this massive opportunity in auto fintech. MotoRefi is building a revolutionary business that helps consumers save money on what has become a major expense in their lives."

The fundraise reflects steady momentum for the platform, which has achieved 7x revenue growth and 5x volume growth in Q1 2021 compared to the same period last year.

In the last quarter, the company announced senior hires along with a new HQ, and launched a technology ecosystem for other financial companies, including a partnership with SoFi.

This $45 million round is a large increase from MotoRefi's most recent fundraise, a $10 million Series A-1 round in January 2021. With this Series B investment, the company has now raised more than $60 million since its inception in 2016.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs AutoRefi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets[Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets

Trending

Related News
Solidus Labs raises $20 million as demand spikes from traditional financial institutions
/crypto

Solidus Labs raises $20 million as demand spikes from traditional financial institutions

ComplyAdvantage scores $20 million top-up from Goldman Sachs
/crime

ComplyAdvantage scores $20 million top-up from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs invests in Coin Metrics

05 May

Goldman Sachs invests £50 million in Starling Bank

19 Apr

Goldman Sachs leads $50m round for Striim

01 Apr

EBRD, Goldman Sachs invest in Turkish fintech DgPays

24 Mar

Goldman Sachs-backed WealthTech Elinvar secures €25 million funding round

21 Jan

Trending

  1. Google Cloud launches market data sharing service

  2. Curve breaks records with largest ever equity raise of &#163;9.9m on Crowdcube

  3. Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

  4. Klarna app bug logged people into other users&#39; accounts

  5. Americans trust banks over fintechs and Big Tech with personal data

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative