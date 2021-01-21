Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs FinLeap Elinvar

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs-backed WealthTech Elinvar secures €25 million funding round

Goldman Sachs-backed WealthTech Elinvar secures €25 million funding round

Berlin-based WeathTech outfit Elinvar has secured €25 million in a funding round led by ToscaFund Asset Management.

Existing shareholders Ampega Asset Management, finleap and Goldman Sachs - which already holds a 13.9% stake in the company - also participated in the round.

Spawned from the finleap fintech factory in Berlin in 2016, Elinvar operates a multi-tenanted, platform-as-a-service model that connects banks, discretionary portfolio managers, third party providers. The platform offers a suite of service packages for core processes like client relationship management, online onboarding, onsite advisory support, portfolio management, reporting, invoicing, online client access and communication as well as third party connections, for example to custodian banks, market data or KYC providers.

Several major German private banks, discretionary portfolio managers and Germany’s largest liability umbrella, Fondsdepot Bank, are already using the platform, typically in partnership with multiple players.

Chris Bartz, CEO & co-founder of Elinvar, says: “Wealth management is going through a massive change. In order to offer the best solutions to their clients, wealth managers need to focus on their core competencies and collaborate with other partners, complementary to their expertise. Our goal is to connect the entire ecosystem and to enable our partners to execute their target operating model in the best way possible"

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs FinLeap Elinvar

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth, [New Industry Sentiment Report] Mana[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Trending

Related News
Hybrid wealth platform Wealthpilot raises €8 million
/wealth

Hybrid wealth platform Wealthpilot raises €8 million

Goldman Sachs invests in German fintech startup Elinvar
/startups

Goldman Sachs invests in German fintech startup Elinvar

Trending

  1. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  2. UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

  3. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  4. Ripple creates Malaysia-Bangladesh remittance corridor

  5. X1 raises $12m for smart credit card

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020