Goldman Sachs leads $50m round for Striim

Goldman Sachs Growth Equity has led a $50 million Series C funding round for Striim, the firm behind a platform that helps businesses move data in real-time to the cloud.

Summit Partners, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Dell Ventures and Bosch Ventures joined the round or the data integration platform provider.



Financial services firms are among the users of Striim's technology, which collects data from on-premises or cloud enterprise databases using non-intrusive, change data capture technology. This data can then be delivered to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency.



The Palo Alto-based outfit was founded by CEO Ali Kutay and the core team from GoldenGate Software, which was acquired by Oracle in 2009.



Bob Kelly, former Microsoft executive and current operating partner for Goldman Sachs, is joining Striim's board as part of the round.



Says Kelly: "Ali and the team are world class, and what they have built and are scaling is in one of the hottest spaces in enterprise tech - modernising the data stack for real time business needs."