PayPal expands Google Cloud relationship

PayPal is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud, which will provide the payments giant with both infrastructure and analytics capabilities to help it process transactional data at massive scale.

PayPal, which has a hybrid cloud strategy, is moving more of its core infrastructure and workloads to Google.



One key reason for this shift is the surge in digital commerce and user traffic triggered by the global pandemic, which led to a 24% spike in PayPal’s total active customer accounts, now totalling 392 million.



Google Cloud says it enabled PayPal to add capacity to its infrastructure in just hours, a process that would have otherwise taken months to complete.



In addition, with the bulk of its online transactional data residing in its SAP S/4HANA database, PayPal was able to use SAP’s Financial Products Subledger, delivered at massive scale on Google Cloud, to quickly process transactions at high volume, as well as to analyse purchasing trends at volume with low latency.



Wes Hummel, VP, site reliability and cloud engineering, PayPal, says: “We can only develop fast, build fast, and deploy fast if we have infrastructure that’s as nimble as we are. By leveraging the power of the cloud, our teams can focus on providing the best products, capabilities and services to our customers.”