Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Doconomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

Mastercard has teamed up with Swedish fintech Doconomy to develop a carbon calculator that banks can integrate into their apps to give customers a snapshot of the emissions generated by their purchases across spending categories.

Mastercard and Doconomy have been working on carbon footprint tracking based on purchases for the past couple of years but are now offering it to banks around the world, which can integrate the calculator into their apps through new APIs.

The move comes as Covid-19 is inspiring people around the world to consider more sustainable behaviours.

A Mastercard-commissioned survey of more than 25,000 people, from 24 countries, shows that 54% of respondents see reducing their carbon footprint as more important now, and 58% have become more conscious about how their actions can impact the environment than ever before, with Gen Z and Millennials (65%) leading this trend.

The carbon calculator's calculations are powered by the independently verified Åland Index and can be supplemented by banks with relatable and easy-to-understand equivalents, such as the number of trees required to absorb the same amount of CO2, and tips about living more sustainably.

Customers can also contribute to the forest restoration projects of the Priceless Planet Coalition - whether by donating or using banks’ loyalty rewards programmes.

Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer, Mastercard, says: "The Mastercard Carbon Calculator informs consumers about the carbon footprint of their purchases, so that they can make more mindful spending decisions and contribute to forest restoration.

"By embedding sustainability into the very fabric of our business, we can unlock the power of our network, reaching billions of consumers and partners, to create positive change for the environment."

Related Companies

MasterCard Doconomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond, [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Chang[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Trending

Related News
Green debit card startup on the way to £1 million crowdfund target
/sustainable

Green debit card startup on the way to £1 million crowdfund target

NatWest and Microsoft pool resources to help companies reduce their carbon footprint
/sustainable

NatWest and Microsoft pool resources to help companies reduce their carbon footprint

Íslandsbanki launches carbon tracking app

05 Mar

Deutsche Bank prototypes carbon consumption app

20 Aug 2020

NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home

08 Jun 2020

Mastercard invests in Doconomy to offer cardholders CO2 emissions tracker

10 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  3. Government of India has ruled that crypto incomes are to be subjected to taxation

  4. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  5. Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?