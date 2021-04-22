Tinkoff launches Russia's first BNPL payment service

Russian consumers are to get their first taste of the buy now, pay later phenomenon sweeping neighbouring European markets, courtesy of a new product from digital bank Tinkoff.

The Dolyame.ru service allows customers to split the purchase price of goods sold online into four equal parts. In order to make a purchase, they need only cover 25% of its price.



The remaining three quarters is debited from the buyer's card on a bi-weekly basis until the full payment amount is received.



Payments through Dolyame.ru can be used to buy fast-moving consumer goods such as clothes, shoes and consmetic that are not usually sold on credit or in installments from online stores.



Dolyami.ru payments are already available for online shoppers perusing Dinomama.ru and Puma sites, and will be available soon in Tom Tailor, Rive Gauche, Respect, Authentica Love, Streetball, Sneakerhead and other online stores.