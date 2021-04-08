Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zilch

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL Credit referencing and support Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zilch brings BNPL to UK high street

Zilch brings BNPL to UK high street

UK-based buy now, pay later player Zilch is rolling out a 'tap and pay-over-time' feature that lets shoppers make in-store payments with a wave of their digital wallet, with the cost spread over a six week period.

Zilch opened in beta in 2019, looking to distinguish itself in the crowded BNPL arena by connecting directly with customers and using soft background credit checks performed by Credit Kudos via Open Banking to determine affordability.

Now signing up more than 125,000 shoppers a month, the startup is looking to conquer the high street, bringing the BNPL benefits that are now common online to bricks-and-mortar shops through a Zilch card that can be added to a digital wallet.

Working with Monavate, the company has built an over the top platform meaning that it is merchant agnostic, letting customers tap to pay wherever they want.

Acknowledging the criticism that the BNPL industry has faced in recent months over responsible lending, Zilch stresses that unlike many other UK players, it is fully regulated by the FCA.

Philip Belamant, CEO, Zilch, says: "This new feature falls in line with our mission to become the best way to pay, anywhere - as we’ve created a completely easy and seamless journey for our customers in-store that doesn’t rely on annoying QR codes or Barcodes."

Related Companies

Zilch

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL Credit referencing and support Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond, [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Chang[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Trending

Related News
Japanese BNPL firm Paidy raises $120m
/payments

Japanese BNPL firm Paidy raises $120m

Afterpay unveils virtual card for in-store BNPL purchases
/payments

Afterpay unveils virtual card for in-store BNPL purchases

BNPL expected to double market share in UK e-commerce within the next four years

24 Feb

FCA to regulate BNPL sector as Brits struggle to pay back Christmas spending

02 Feb

UK BNPL startup Zilch scoops $30 million in funding

16 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  3. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  4. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  5. How cloud enables banking transformation towards contextual finance

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?