Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Paidy

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Japanese BNPL firm Paidy raises $120m

Japanese BNPL firm Paidy raises $120m

Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) outfit Paidy has raised US$120 million in a Series D funding round.

JS Capital Management, Soros Capital Management, Tybourne Capital Management, and Wellington Management joined the round.

Paidy launched its post-pay credit account for ecommerce in 2014, helping Japanese consumers make online purchases without credit cards.

Once registered, customers make purchases using a mobile phone number and email address with a four digit SMS or voice verification code, before settling a single monthly bill for all their purchases, either at a convenience store, by bank transfer or auto debit.

The firm now claims more than five million consumer accounts that can be used at over 700,000 websites.

The new funding will be used to expand transactions with large merchants, develop new services and strengthen Paidy's balance sheet to deal with the popularity of a new offering called '3-Pay', which allows customers to split charges into three equal, interest-free, monthly instalments.

Russell Cummer, executive chairman, Paidy, says: "As our payment volume increases and “3-Pay” is used by more and more customers, we are strengthening our financial base to secure our growth trajectory as a trusted brand and reliable business partner for our merchants."

Related Companies

Paidy

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Trending

Related News
PayPal Ventures invests in Japanese instant credit firm Paidy
/payments

PayPal Ventures invests in Japanese instant credit firm Paidy

Japan's Paidy raises $55m for credit card-free online shopping service

Japan's Paidy raises $55m for credit card-free online shopping service

Trending

  1. Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin

  2. Broadridge to acquire Itiviti for $2.5 billion cash

  3. FCA to define new rules about data ethics in evolution of Open Banking

  4. Marcus introduces Cash ISA in UK

  5. Commerzbank enters five-year relationship with Google Cloud

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?