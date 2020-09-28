Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest to test carbon emissions app

NatWest to test carbon emissions app

NatWest is to run an eight-week pilot of an app which calculates customer carbon emissions as they spend.

The UK bank is inviting customers to join the trial, which will use technology from fintech firm CoGo.

The app will provide trial participants with access to a tracker that calculates their carbon footprint in real time based on their spending habits.

CoGo also suggests hints and tips on how to reduce your footprint, like switching to renewable energy or buying second-hand clothes.

Earlier this year, NatWest built a carbon calculator to help staff understand the environmental impact of working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and to give tips on how they can cut their footprint.

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Maintaining market share: Is attack the best form of defence?, [Webinar] Maintaining marke[Webinar] Maintaining market share: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Bank prototypes carbon consumption app
/sustainable

Deutsche Bank prototypes carbon consumption app

NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home
/sustainable

NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home

BBVA ships tool to help companies calculate their carbon footprint

01 Jun

Lloyds to introduce carbon emissions app

28 Jan

Mastercard invests in Doconomy to offer cardholders CO2 emissions tracker

10 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  2. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  3. Thought Machine names ex-HSBC COO Maguire chair

  4. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  5. UK&#39;s Tech Nation announces latest fintech cohort

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions