Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Call centres Cash management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander launches digital cash management service

Santander launches digital cash management service

Santander has teamed up with Prosegur Cash to launch an in-store digital cash management service in Spain that puts the notes and coins merchants accept straight into their bank accounts.

The Cash Today service is designed to guarantee the cash merchants collect is held in a secure device and contractually insured.

It mirrors the benefits of card payments so clients can have the cash the device confirms immediately in their Santander bank account. Users can also track all transactions on their Cash Today device in real time online.

Prosegur Cash collects the cash and provides change and also has a dedicated call centre for the service to solve customer queries and incidents.

The partners say they are targeting supermarkets, logistics, restaurants, service stations, pharmacies, tobacco shops and other businesses.

Vicente Pantoja, head, cash solutions, Santander España, says: "Our proposition helps businesses efficiently manage the cash they take in, and offers a digital solution that enables instant transfer, greater security and less time and effort, while enhancing payments at outlets in more underserved areas."

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Call centres Cash management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Trending

Related News
Santander Consumer Bank rolls out new PFM app
/retail

Santander Consumer Bank rolls out new PFM app

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe
/sustainable

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe

Santander launches savings and investment calculator

17 Mar

Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

11 Jan

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  3. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  4. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

  5. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand