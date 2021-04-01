Santander Consumer Bank rolls out new PFM app

Santander's consumer bank in Norway has released a new PFM app using Open Banking tools from Nordic API Gateway.

Dubbed 'Prosoper' and billed as a 'financial friend', the app is available to all of Santander's 1.5 million customers across the Nordics as well as to non-customers of the bank.



Oskar Karlsson, product manager for open banking at Santander Consumer Bank, explains: “With Prosper, we’ve done our absolute best to build a service for both Santander customers and non-Santander customers, as we want to help as many as possible get an overview of their financial life in one app across any bank.



“Open banking has opened the door to a new generation of financial services that is more user-centric than ever before. Now consumers have more freedom to choose between better products. At Santander Consumer Bank, we see open banking as a positive chapter full of new opportunities and Prosper is one of the new solutions we can create with open banking.”



Prosper is already being rolled out in Denmark and later across the rest of the Nordics.