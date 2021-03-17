Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander launches savings and investment calculator

Santander launches savings and investment calculator

The UK arm of Santander has added a free savings and investment calculator to its website to help customers compare the potential returns on their money.

The calculator asks users how much money they want to put aside, and how long for, to create a graphic showing the difference in potential returns between cash savings and investments.


Research carried out by Santander shows more than a quarter of people want to improve their financial know-how as a result of the pandemic. And with Bank of England data showing that lockdown continues to drive increases in consumer deposits, people looking to put money into an ISA will be reviewing their options.

However, the Santander research shows one in ten believe investing is just for those who are experts in finance, while others believe it is exclusively for those who know which stocks and shares to pick themselves.

Alexia Kilby, head, savings and investments, Santander UK, says: "Our innovative Savings and Investments calculator will help people be more informed about their options, improve their understanding of investments and help them on the way to deciding the right next step for them."

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - Dates announced! Join us on 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better AssessSustainableFinance.Live - Dates announced! Join us on 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Related News
Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires
/people

Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app
/retail

Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  3. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  4. Bitcoin set to overtake gold as a digital reserve asset - Bloomberg Intelligence

  5. Stripe raises $600 million at a $95 billion valuation

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021