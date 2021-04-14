Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase hits $76bn valuation on market debut

Coinbase hits $76bn valuation on market debut

Coinbase shares opened at $381 on its debut on Nasdaq, valuing the cryptocurrency exchange at $75.9 billion.

The opening price was 52% up on Coinbase's reference price of $250 and makes the company more valuable than financial heavyweights including Nasdaq and Discover.

Including options and other kinds of stock-based awards, the $381 price values Coinbase at $99.6 billion.

The direct listing sees chief executive Brian Armstrong - who has courted controversy with his no-politics stance - become a multi-billionaire with a $15.1 billion stake.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase raised £400 million at an $8 billion valuation in 2018. Since then, it has ridden the bitcoin bull run, reporting revenues of $1.8 billion in Q1 thanks to a 56 million-strong customer base.

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
Coinbase opts for direct listing over IPO
/crypto

Coinbase opts for direct listing over IPO

As bitcoin passes $20,000 for first time, Coinbase files for public listing
/crypto

As bitcoin passes $20,000 for first time, Coinbase files for public listing

Coinbase chief hits out at NYT over forthcoming article alleging racism

26 Nov 2020

60 Coinbase staffers take exit package over no-politics stance

09 Oct 2020

Coinbase mulls listing - Reuters

09 Jul 2020

Coinbase raises $300m at $8bn valuation

30 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

  3. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  4. Revolut to allow employees to work from abroad up to 60 days a year

  5. Microsoft bids to overhaul ID verification

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021