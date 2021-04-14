Coinbase hits $76bn valuation on market debut

Coinbase shares opened at $381 on its debut on Nasdaq, valuing the cryptocurrency exchange at $75.9 billion.

The opening price was 52% up on Coinbase's reference price of $250 and makes the company more valuable than financial heavyweights including Nasdaq and Discover.



Including options and other kinds of stock-based awards, the $381 price values Coinbase at $99.6 billion.



The direct listing sees chief executive Brian Armstrong - who has courted controversy with his no-politics stance - become a multi-billionaire with a $15.1 billion stake.



Founded in 2012, Coinbase raised £400 million at an $8 billion valuation in 2018. Since then, it has ridden the bitcoin bull run, reporting revenues of $1.8 billion in Q1 thanks to a 56 million-strong customer base.