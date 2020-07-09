Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Coinbase mulls listing - Reuters

American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is investigating a stock market listing, according to Reuters.

The firm is in talks with banks and law firms about going public in late 2020 or early 2021, says Reuters, citing sources.

Any listing would be a first for a US cryptocurrency firm and would requires Securities and Exchange Commission approval, marking a major milestone in the nascent industry's move into the mainstream.

Coinbase could eschew an initial public offering in favour of a direct listing, meaning it would not sell new shares, according to a Reuters source.

