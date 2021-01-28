Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase opts for direct listing over IPO

Coinbase opts for direct listing over IPO

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase says it plans to go public via a direct listing rather than an initial public offering.

Last month Coinbase confirmed that it had confidentially filed a draft S-1 registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a public listing.

Now the firm says it will not take the traditional IPO route but instead go for a direct listing, with no new shares created and only existing, outstanding shares available for trading.

Coinbase, which has 43 million registered users and $90 billion of assets on its platform, has not provided any further details and the S-1 is still not public.


Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end cl[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Trending

Related News
As bitcoin passes $20,000 for first time, Coinbase files for public listing
/crypto

As bitcoin passes $20,000 for first time, Coinbase files for public listing

Coinbase chief hits out at NYT over forthcoming article alleging racism
/crypto

Coinbase chief hits out at NYT over forthcoming article alleging racism

60 Coinbase staffers take exit package over no-politics stance

09 Oct 2020

Coinbase offers exit packages for staffers unhappy with no-politics stance

30 Sep 2020

Coinbase mulls listing - Reuters

09 Jul 2020

Coinbase raises $300m at $8bn valuation

30 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Crypto forecast for the first half of 2021

  2. Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

  3. Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU

  4. 5 Digital, Crypto and Blockchain predictions for 2021

  5. Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies