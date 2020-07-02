Nomura rolls out account aggregation asset management app

Nomura is rolling out a new account aggregation app for consumers to track their assets at different financial institutions and build a smarter investment portfolio.

Developed in collaboration with software company Money Forward, the OneStock app is intended to help consumers get a better grasp of their finances by monitoring their income and expenses and providing an overview of their current assets.



Available to both current customers and non-clients, the app enable users to see the assets they have at multiple financial institutions such as banks and securities companies, and manage them together.



Says Nomura: "By understanding what assets they have, clients will be better able to consider strategies to extend the life of their assets."



In addition, the app will offer services such as monthly and yearly asset reports regarding overall assets and individual stock performance.



In the future, Nomura plans to introduce other functions and features that allow clients to get a wider view of other financial assets such as health insurance and real estate.