Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nomura

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nomura rolls out account aggregation asset management app

Nomura rolls out account aggregation asset management app

Nomura is rolling out a new account aggregation app for consumers to track their assets at different financial institutions and build a smarter investment portfolio.

Developed in collaboration with software company Money Forward, the OneStock app is intended to help consumers get a better grasp of their finances by monitoring their income and expenses and providing an overview of their current assets.

Available to both current customers and non-clients, the app enable users to see the assets they have at multiple financial institutions such as banks and securities companies, and manage them together.

Says Nomura: "By understanding what assets they have, clients will be better able to consider strategies to extend the life of their assets."

In addition, the app will offer services such as monthly and yearly asset reports regarding overall assets and individual stock performance.

In the future, Nomura plans to introduce other functions and features that allow clients to get a wider view of other financial assets such as health insurance and real estate.

Related Companies

Nomura

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud, [Webinar] Driving Payments Moderniza[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Trending Stories

Related News
Nomura buys stake in smart contract auditor Quantstamp

Nomura buys stake in smart contract auditor Quantstamp

Nomura takes stake in robotic trading venture

Nomura takes stake in robotic trading venture

Nomura bids to create institutional-grade custody offering for digital assets

15 May 2018

Nomura takes quantum step in stock market forecasting

01 Mar 2018

Nomura to spend $100 million on Silicon Valley innovation initiative

15 Sep 2017

Nomura Asset Management trials AI for investment decision making

26 Jun 2017

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  3. NatWest uses Open Banking for cardless e-commerce payments

  4. Zimbabwe moves to suspend mobile payments

  5. TSB down days after boasting about online growth

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward