N26 hires former SoundCloud exec as chief product officer

N26 has hired Gilles BianRosa, the former chief product officer of music-sharing platform SoundCloud, to lead the neo-bank's global product teams in Berlin, Barcelona, Vienna and New York

In his new role, BianRosa will be responsible for defining, steering and implementing N26’s global product strategy as the firm expands its business across new geographies.



Prior to working at SoundCloud, BianRosa was the CPO at Samsung Electronics, overseeing content and services for Samsung Smart TVs globally. He was also the co-founder and CEO of two successful venture-backed companies in Silicon Valley - video streaming site FanTV, and BitTorrent application Vuze.



N26 co-founder and CEO, Valentin Stalf, says of the appointment: “Gilles has a track record of delivering consumer-facing innovation that truly engages, excites and entertains customers. With Gilles on board, we will expand our experience further to being banking that easily connects an account with one’s lifestyle in an even more tangible way.”



BianRosa is set to begin in his new role in the coming months, and will be based out of N26’s headquarters in Berlin.