Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

N26

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
N26 hires former SoundCloud exec as chief product officer

N26 hires former SoundCloud exec as chief product officer

N26 has hired Gilles BianRosa, the former chief product officer of music-sharing platform SoundCloud, to lead the neo-bank's global product teams in Berlin, Barcelona, Vienna and New York

In his new role, BianRosa will be responsible for defining, steering and implementing N26’s global product strategy as the firm expands its business across new geographies.

Prior to working at SoundCloud, BianRosa was the CPO at Samsung Electronics, overseeing content and services for Samsung Smart TVs globally. He was also the co-founder and CEO of two successful venture-backed companies in Silicon Valley - video streaming site FanTV, and BitTorrent application Vuze.

N26 co-founder and CEO, Valentin Stalf, says of the appointment: “Gilles has a track record of delivering consumer-facing innovation that truly engages, excites and entertains customers. With Gilles on board, we will expand our experience further to being banking that easily connects an account with one’s lifestyle in an even more tangible way.”

BianRosa is set to begin in his new role in the coming months, and will be based out of N26’s headquarters in Berlin.

Related Companies

N26

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Trending

Related News
N26 to go on hiring spree after hitting seven million customer milestone
/people

N26 to go on hiring spree after hitting seven million customer milestone

N26 names Dropbox's Gormley COO
/people

N26 names Dropbox's Gormley COO

N26 faces off with employees over 'Works Council'

13 Aug 2020

N26 raises $100m

05 May 2020

Blaming Brexit, N26 quits the UK

11 Feb 2020

N26 racks up a quarter of a million US customers in first six months

28 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Chime investigating $30bn listing

  2. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  3. Revolut leaves Canada

  4. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  5. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021