N26 names Dropbox's Gormley COO

N26 names Dropbox&#39;s Gormley COO

Berlin-based mobile bank N26 has appointed Dropbox executive Adrienne Gormley chief operating officer and ex-Adidas human resources SVP Diana Styles chief people officer.

Gormley has a 20-year history in the tech sector, working for Google before a stint as Dropbox's vice president of global customer experience and head of Emea. She will oversee N26’s customer service, business operations, service experience and workplace divisions.

Says Gormley: "With more people turning to digital banking than ever before, I believe that we can be the first to pioneer a truly world-class, fully-digital service experience in banking that can set the standard for the future of this industry."

Styles will oversee the employee experience, leadership and organisational development, recruiting, employer brand, rewards and people operations divisions.

Both will be based out of the company's headquarters in Berlin and report to N26 co-founder and CFO Maximilian Tayenthal.

Styles comes to the job after a turbulent summer for N26 staff-management relations. In August German employees moved to set up a 'Works Council' amidst claims that trust and confidence in the digital bank's management were at an "all time low".

"Having grown its team to a 1,500-strong workforce of 80 nationalities in just five years, I’m extremely excited to further strengthen the N26 culture and talent pool and build a world-class employee experience that matches the organisation’s next chapter of transformational growth and change," says Styles.

