Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

N26

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

N26 faces off with employees over 'Works Council'

German employees of N26 are meeting today to set up a 'Works Council' amidst claims that trust and confidence in the digital bank's management are at an "all time low".

Earlier this month a group of N26 staffers released an open letter suggesting low morale at the bank, noting that an employee engagement survey yielded "disheartening" results.

In response, the employees have moved to take advantage of German law, which lets them create a Works Council, a tool designed to help protect, and advocate for, staffers.

According to local fintech site Finance Forward, N26's management has taken a number of steps to undermine the efforts.

In order to prevent meetings today and tomorrow to elect the Works Council board, the bank secured an injunction against the six original signatories of the meeting invitation, citing Covid-19-related safety concerns.

The staffers have circumvented this with the help of union ver.di, which is hosting the meetings in a bar.

But, says Finance Forward, N26's founders, Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, have also quickly scheduled a company-wide meeting for today to discuss an "alternative employee representation' plan.

The founders have further piled on the pressure through an email to staff in which they say a Works Council would be "against almost all values ​​that we believe in at N26".

Continues the email: "Drive: It [a council] slows us down. Simplicity: It makes our collaboration more complex and hierarchical. Integrity: It undermines a culture of trust and could lead to increased levels of confrontation. Excellence: It is not a contemporary instrument of employee engagement and limits personal career development and impact."

Related Companies

N26

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent, Inclusive.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients, [Webinar] Acceler[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Trending

Related News
N26 raises $100m
/startups

N26 raises $100m

Blaming Brexit, N26 quits the UK

Blaming Brexit, N26 quits the UK

N26 racks up a quarter of a million US customers in first six months

28 Jan

N26 extends Series D to $470 million

18 Jul 2019

N26 launches in the US

11 Jul 2019

N26 under fire from BaFin over money laundering failures

22 May 2019

N26 is the latest fintech unicorn to face regulatory scrutiny

11 Apr 2019

Trending

  1. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  4. Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

  5. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks