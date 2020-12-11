Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

Deutsche Bank is getting a better quality of applicants of engineering jobs thanks to a "halo effect" from its recently announced partnership with Google Cloud.

In July, the German banking giant agreed a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud for the provision of cloud services.



Crucially, the deal also includes the co-development of products by engineers from the bank and Google Cloud, with the two parties sharing any revenue that arises.



This appears to have pushed Deutsche Bank up the list of desirable destinations for ambitious engineers.



According to eFinanialCareers, Bernd Leukert, head of technology, data and innovation, told the lender's investor day: “I’m pleased to have seen a halo effect in the quality of applicants since we announced our Google partnership.”



Leukert is trying to "jointly recruit engineers" with Google as he works to increase the percentage of his tech staff with the title from 30% to 50%, says eFinancialCareers.



Whether the high-quality applicants prosper at the bank remains to be seen: in 2018 COO Kim Hammonds left after calling it "the most dysfunctional company" she'd ever worked for.