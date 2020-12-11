Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Google

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Cloud Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

Deutsche Bank is getting a better quality of applicants of engineering jobs thanks to a "halo effect" from its recently announced partnership with Google Cloud.

In July, the German banking giant agreed a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud for the provision of cloud services.

Crucially, the deal also includes the co-development of products by engineers from the bank and Google Cloud, with the two parties sharing any revenue that arises.

This appears to have pushed Deutsche Bank up the list of desirable destinations for ambitious engineers.

According to eFinanialCareers, Bernd Leukert, head of technology, data and innovation, told the lender's investor day: “I’m pleased to have seen a halo effect in the quality of applicants since we announced our Google partnership.”

Leukert is trying to "jointly recruit engineers" with Google as he works to increase the percentage of his tech staff with the title from 30% to 50%, says eFinancialCareers.

Whether the high-quality applicants prosper at the bank remains to be seen: in 2018 COO Kim Hammonds left after calling it "the most dysfunctional company" she'd ever worked for.

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Google

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Cloud Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Share your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here, Share your views - Take thShare your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here

Trending

Related News
Deutsche Bank in talks to sell Postbank IT unit
/retail

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell Postbank IT unit

Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches
/retail

Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud agree multi-year deal

07 Jul

Deutsche Bank invites Amazon, Google and Microsoft to pitch for tech overhaul

11 Feb

Deutsche Bank IT overseer Hammonds departs

19 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  3. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  4. Bank of England called to account over &#163;50 billion in missing banknotes

  5. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella on how to build partnerships ‘beyond two ships passing in the night’

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem