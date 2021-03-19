Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Brexit Cards E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

Visa is set to take advantage of Brexit to raise interchange fees on cross-border transactions between the UK and EU, according to the Financial Times. The move comes as the payments giant faces an investigation by the US Justice Department over possible anticompetitive practices in debit card transaction routing.

Prior to Brexit, UK merchants and card holders benefitted from a 0.3% cap on credit card interchange fees imposed by the European Commission.

But with the country withdrawing from Europe, from October Visa will increase the fees for online and over-the-phone purchases to 1.5%, says the FT, citing sources. The fee for debit card payments is also set to rise from 0.2% to 1.15%.

The rise mirrors a move already announced by Mastercard, which prompted widespread anger, with MP Kevin Hollinrake, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on Fair Business Banking, saying it "smacks of opportunism".

Visa is also increasing scheme fees on UK-EU transactions from July 2022, as well as charging more for domestic payments using British company credit cards from April 2022, says the FT.

The news comes shortly after Visa said it would delay interchange fee changes in the US to help businesses as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile the Wall Street Journal reports that the DoJ's antitrust arm is collecting data as it looks into whether Visa has restricted the ability of merchants to send debit transactions through less expensive networks.

Th investigation is reported to be focused on online transactions but inquiries have also been made about instore payments.

In January Visa was forced to abandon its $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid after the DoJ filed suit to block the combination over competition concerns around online debit transactions.

Visa shares closed on Friday down more than six percent.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Brexit Cards E-commerce Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
Intuit sues Visa and Mastercard over 'price fixing'
/payments

Intuit sues Visa and Mastercard over 'price fixing'

Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU
/payments

Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU

Visa and Plaid terminate blockbuster merger

13 Jan

UK Supreme Court paves the way for £14 billion Mastercard class action

11 Dec 2020

DoJ sues to block Visa's Plaid acquisition

05 Nov 2020

European Commission: Caps on interchange fees have proved their worth

01 Jul 2020

Mastercard and Visa to slash inter-regional fees for tourist cards in EU

29 Apr 2019

Trending

  1. Chime investigating $30bn listing

  2. Revolut leaves Canada

  3. Axis Bank introduces &#39;Wear &#39;N&#39; Pay&#39;

  4. Stripe raises $600 million at a $95 billion valuation

  5. CommBank steps into BNPL fray

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021