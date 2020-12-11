Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK Supreme Court paves the way for &#163;14 billion Mastercard class action

UK Supreme Court paves the way for £14 billion Mastercard class action

The UK's Supreme Court has cleared the way for a £14 billion class action lawsuit brought against Mastercard over interchange fee charges.

The judgement by the UK's top court marks the near-culmination of a four-year legal battle to have the case heard.

In 2016, former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks launched the legal challenge on behalf of 46 million customers and based on the European Commission’s 2007 finding that the issuer charged inflated card fees on consumer card transactions between 1992 and 2008.

The claim was brought as an opt-out collective or class action, made possible by the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

The judgment, upholding a Court of Appeal decision last year, could set the scene for Britain’s first mass consumer claim brought under the new legal regime. If the suit succeeds, almost every adult present in the UK between 1992 and 2008 could receive a payout of up to £300 from Mastercard.

The case now goes back to the antitrust tribunal to re-hear arguments about certifying the claim and constituting the class. A previous dismissal of the suit by the Competition Appeals Tribunal was judged by the Supreme Court to include five errors of law.

“It is nearly 12 years since Mastercard was clearly told that they had broken the law by imposing excessive card transaction charges, damaging consumers over a prolonged period," says Merrick. “When challenged, all they have done is to raise technical legal arguments that turn out to have no merit - as the court of appeal has shown today. It’s now time for Mastercard to admit the damage they did, to apologise to the British public, and to agree to pay the compensation they owe."

In robust response, Mastercard says: “We fundamentally disagree with this claim and know people have received valuable benefits from Mastercard’s payments technology. No UK consumers have asked for this claim. It is being driven by ‘hit and hope’ U.S lawyers, backed by organisations primarily focused on making money for themselves. Mastercard will be asking the Competition Appeal Tribunal to avert the serious risk of the new collective action regime going down the wrong path with a case which is fundamentally flawed.”

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 11 December, 2020, 12:29Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

It won't make any difference to consumers in the long run. Both the major card schemes have been increasing their fees on non-regulated products, most notably their card scheme fees charged to the card acquirers and in turn to merchants, who will innevitably be forced to pass it on to consumers. Merchants have seen annual costs increase by more than €1.4bn since the interchange fee regulation came into effect and a recent study by CMSPI and Zephyre has shown that ALL the savings originally achieved by the IFR have now been fully eroded. Unless the existing regulation is strengthened consumers will always end up paying one way or another.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance,[New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Trending

Related News
UK retailers attack Visa and Mastercard over card fees
/payments

UK retailers attack Visa and Mastercard over card fees

Which? intervenes in £14bn class action suit against Mastercard
/payments

Which? intervenes in £14bn class action suit against Mastercard

Court revives £14bn class action suit against Mastercard

16 Apr 2019

Permission to appeal sought in £14bn Mastercard class action suit

14 Aug 2017

UK judge blocks £14bn class action suit against Mastercard

21 Jul 2017

£14 billion lawsuit against MasterCard edges closer to UK courts

09 Sep 2016

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  3. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  4. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella on how to build partnerships ‘beyond two ships passing in the night’

  5. Payments have become tech arms race say banks

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem