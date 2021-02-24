Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Intuit MasterCard Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Intuit sues Visa and Mastercard over &#39;price fixing&#39;

Intuit sues Visa and Mastercard over 'price fixing'

Intuit has filed a federal lawsuit against Mastercard and Visa over 'unlawful' price fixing in interchange and card scheme fee structures.

The company, which has multiple roles in the payments business as a card accepting merchant, independent sales organisation and payment facilitator, alleges that it has incurred billions of dollars in costs over a 17-year period as a result of the card networks' pricing.

The suit, which is seeking unspecified damages, claims that the Visa and Mastercard have deliberately skirted around Durbin interchange caps and also operated a cartel through their honour all cards rules, which requires merchants to accept all network-branded cards rather than just one of their choice.

Visa and Mastercard have yet to comment on the allegations.

Related Companies

Intuit MasterCard Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Fina[Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Trending

Related News
UK Supreme Court paves the way for £14 billion Mastercard class action
/regulation

UK Supreme Court paves the way for £14 billion Mastercard class action

European Commission: Caps on interchange fees have proved their worth
/regulation

European Commission: Caps on interchange fees have proved their worth

Kroger ends Visa ban

30 Oct 2019

Mastercard and Visa to slash inter-regional fees for tourist cards in EU

29 Apr 2019

European Commission hits Mastercard with EUR570 million fine over interchange rules

22 Jan 2019

US Supreme Court rejects effort to revive $5.7bn interchange settlement

27 Mar 2017

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Revolut rolls out QR code-based payments for business customers

  3. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  4. UBS: Fingerprint cards will generate $5bn in bank revenues by 2026

  5. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?