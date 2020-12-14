Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group TruFin Satago

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds to licence invoice financing technology from Satago

Lloyds to licence invoice financing technology from Satago

Lloyds Banking Group is to run a six month trial of an invoice financing platform from Satago Financial Solutions, with a five-year commercial contract for the product on the line.

As part of the pilot, Lloyds Bank will be extending financing to its customer base utilising Satago's digital cashflow management and invoice financing platform.

Satago will be paid a recurring fee for each customer of the Bank that utilises the technology.

Sinead McHale, CEO of Satago, says: "Lloyds' brand and reach, combined with our technology and speed of execution, is a great example of how established banks and innovative Fintech companies can work together to deliver better outcomes for SMEs."

Ben Stephenson, MD and head of invoice finance & ABL at Lloyds Bank, adds: "The proposition will help deliver critical funding and digital tools to small businesses in the UK to help them navigate the challenging external environment."

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group TruFin Satago

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2020

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Identity 2020, [New Report] The Future of Identity 2020[New Report] The Future of Identity 2020

Trending

Related News
Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant
/payments

Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

Lloyds Bank partners Demica to roll out supply chain finance platform
/payments

Lloyds Bank partners Demica to roll out supply chain finance platform

Lloyds to slash 1,070 jobs

04 Nov

Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

22 Jul

Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

10 Mar

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  3. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  4. Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  5. Stripe plots Asian expansion

Research
See all papers »
Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

Automation, Resiliency and Agility: Key Drivers of Cloud Adoption and Strategy

The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux