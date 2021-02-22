Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mark Carney joins Stripe board

Mark Carney joins Stripe board

Former governor of the bank of England Mark Carney has joined the Board of directors of hot Web payments firm Stripe.

Ten years since launching, Stripe’s infrastructure powers hundreds of billions of euros of payments for businesses in over 140 countries and territories around the world.

The company, which last raised a $600 million series G in mid-2020, is currently contemplating an IPO that would give it a valuation of $105 billion.

Says Carney: “The very nature of commerce has changed over the past decade. Stripe has been at the forefront of enabling this new digital economy, providing innovative and resilient global payment solutions to businesses large and small. In the process, Stripe has been breaking down barriers to global trade and accelerating economic output.”

The former governor of the Bank of England is currently playing a key role in the battle against global warming as the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action.

Stripe says it expects to benefit from Carney’s leardship role in sustainable finance as it rolls out a global climate effort, enabling millions of businesses to bring more funding to emerging carbon removal technologies,

“As Stripe enters its second decade, Mark’s unparalleled experience of the highest levels of financial services and central banking will be of enormous benefit as we work to grow the GDP of the internet.” says John Collison, co-founder and president of Stripe. “From his desire to see faster settlement systems to his commitment to climate change mitigation, Mark’s values align with ours. We’re delighted he’s joining our Board of Directors.”

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 22 February, 2021, 10:05Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

His doom & gloom predictions whilst Governor of the Bank of England proved to be quite wrong. As a result, I will watch Stripe with interest

Report abuse
