Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Markets Retail banking Regulation & Compliance People Start ups

Keywords

Human resources Legal REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe plots Asian expansion

Stripe plots Asian expansion

Payments firm Stripe is reportedly planning to increase its presence in the Asian market after adding 200 people to its workforce in the region.

The US-based startup established its Asian headquarters in Singapore in September 2016 and signed up firms such as taxi-app Grab and Kickstarter.

More recently, Stripe opened a Malaysia office in October 2019 and in early 2020 it launched an interbank transfers pilot in Indonesia.

According to Stripe's business head for Asia Pacific, Noah Pepper, who was speaking to Reuters, the company is looking to recruit engineers in Japan, China and Southeast Asia. 

A number of job postings in those countries have appeared on LinkedIn in recent weeks. 

In comments reported by Reuters, Pepper also conceded that Stripe will have to negotiate the varied regulatory landscape within the region if it is to compete with the various local players that operate in each country. Consequently the company is hopeing to recruit engineers who can help it to adapt its service to local rules and preferred payment methods. 

"[Asia Pacific] is not just the world’s fastest growing market, but it’s such a fragmented market ... with different laws, languages, currencies, and in some cases currency controls,” said Pepper.

The annual Finextra Fintech Outlook survey, developed in association with Smith & Williamson, seeks to gather the views and opinions of founders and senior management of the Fintech community in the UK with regards to business confidence, talent, tax, funding and the outlook for the future. Click here to participate.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Markets Retail banking Regulation & Compliance People Start ups

Keywords

Human resources Legal REAL TIME PAYMENTS
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?, [White[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Trending

Related News
Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play
/wholesale

Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

Stripe buys Nigeria's Paystack
/payments

Stripe buys Nigeria's Paystack

Stripe leads $12m funding round for Filipino startup PayMongo

29 Sep

Stripe raises $600m

16 Apr

Stripe gets into the lending game

05 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  3. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  4. Bank of England called to account over &#163;50 billion in missing banknotes

  5. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella on how to build partnerships ‘beyond two ships passing in the night’

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem